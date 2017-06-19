Schaghticoke Middle School gets new administrator
Delaney previously worked as an instructional coach at Danbury High School with a focus on literacy and support for English language learners. Prior to that, she spent seven years as an eighth grade reading and language arts teacher in Waterbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Jun 19
|LoveItAll
|75
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May '17
|lifeisshort
|72
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr '17
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC