Police identify the 2 people killed i...

Police identify the 2 people killed in the Waterbury car accident

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WTNH

Waterbury Police have released the names of the two people who were killed in the car accident in Waterbury on Friday morning. According to police, a Mazda was traveling south on Route 73 approaching its intersection with East Aurora Street when it made a left turn from the left south bound lane of Route 73. They say the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was traveling north on the Route 8, exit 35 ramp approaching the intersection of East Aurora Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places in Waterbury where one can send and rece... Mon Curiouspath101 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) Jun 19 LoveItAll 75
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May '17 VictorOrians 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down May '17 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr '17 yidfellas 1
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC