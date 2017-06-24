Police identify the 2 people killed in the Waterbury car accident
Waterbury Police have released the names of the two people who were killed in the car accident in Waterbury on Friday morning. According to police, a Mazda was traveling south on Route 73 approaching its intersection with East Aurora Street when it made a left turn from the left south bound lane of Route 73. They say the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was traveling north on the Route 8, exit 35 ramp approaching the intersection of East Aurora Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places in Waterbury where one can send and rece...
|Mon
|Curiouspath101
|1
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Jun 19
|LoveItAll
|75
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May '17
|lifeisshort
|72
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr '17
|yidfellas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC