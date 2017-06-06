Palace Theater to Offer Guided History Tours
Friday June 9 is the next opportunity to take a journey through 94 years of a theater that is on the National Register of Historic Places in Connecticut during the Waterbury Palace Theater's monthly tour from 11a.m. to 12:30p.m. Admission is $5.00 per person and tickets can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org , by phone at 203-346-2000 , or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St. in Waterbury. Groups larger than ten people are asked to contact the Box Office to book their reservations in advance.
