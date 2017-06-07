Palace Theater Helps Stock the Pantry

Palace Theater Helps Stock the Pantry

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Palace Theater is once again helping the United Way of Greater Waterbury's Stock the Pantry campaign by offering the public a chance to win a pair of tickets, to the opening night performance of Cameron Macintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Weber's The Phantom of the Opera, when it visits Waterbury this November 15 - 26, as an incentive. The theater is accepting donations of rice and beans at the Box Office lobby weekdays from 10:00 am - 5:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May 16 VictorOrians 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) May 14 dranfordguyct 74
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr '17 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC