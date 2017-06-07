Palace Theater Helps Stock the Pantry

The Palace Theater is once again helping the United Way of Greater Waterbury's Stock the Pantry campaign by offering the public a chance to win a pair of tickets, to the opening night performance of Cameron Macintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Weber's The Phantom of the Opera, when it visits Waterbury this November 15 - 26, as an incentive. The theater is accepting donations of rice and beans at the Box Office lobby weekdays from 10:00 am - 5:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.