Motor vehicle accident rips side of Comcast bucket truck in Waterbury

Yesterday Read more: WTNH

According to Waterbury Police, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bunker Hill Avenue and Bamford for reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When officers got there, they learned that a 2008 Ford bucket truck owned by Comcast was traveling east on Bunker Hill Avenue when it collided with a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling west.

