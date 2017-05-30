MGM warns third-casino 'side deals' jeopardize state's compacts with tribes
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Gaming-expansion legislation calling for the installation of slot machines at off-track-betting facilities in Bridgeport, Hartford and Waterbury “places in real danger” the state's revenue-sharing agreements with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, an MGM Resorts International executive asserted Monday. The placement of slot machines at locations outside a proposed East Windsor casino is among the options lawmakers are considering as they face a deadline for adjournment at midnight Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury
|May 16
|VictorOrians
|1
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|May 14
|dranfordguyct
|74
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr '17
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC