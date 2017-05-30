MGM warns third-casino 'side deals' jeopardize state's compacts with tribes

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Gaming-expansion legislation calling for the installation of slot machines at off-track-betting facilities in Bridgeport, Hartford and Waterbury “places in real danger” the state's revenue-sharing agreements with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, an MGM Resorts International executive asserted Monday. The placement of slot machines at locations outside a proposed East Windsor casino is among the options lawmakers are considering as they face a deadline for adjournment at midnight Wednesday.

