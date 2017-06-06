Metro-North to improve Waterbury trac...

Metro-North to improve Waterbury tracks, buses to substitute trains

Yesterday Read more: WTNH

Metro-North Railroad announced that track improvements will be made to the Waterbury Branch this upcoming weekend from June 9-11 and next weekend from June 16-18. Buses will substitute trains as Metro-North crews perform $800,000 in track improvements in order to improve the safety of the railroad.

Waterbury, CT

