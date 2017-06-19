Landlord association to hold meeting in New London

New London - The first meeting of the New London chapter of the Connecticut Property Owners Alliance will be held Thursday at the Holiday Inn on Governor Winthrop Boulevard. Bob DeCosmo, president of the statewide organization of landlords with offices in Berlin and Waterbury, said the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with networking, followed by 6:30 p.m. presentations by local eviction expert Yona Gregory, the organization Capital for Change and the Tenant Screening Company.

