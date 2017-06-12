Gas prices in CT fall 4 cents per gallon

Gas prices in CT fall 4 cents per gallon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

Average retail gasoline prices in Connecticut have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,540 gas outlets in Connecticut. This compares with the national average that has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May '17 VictorOrians 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) May '17 dranfordguyct 74
News "Open carry" bill shot down May '17 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr '17 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for New Haven County was issued at June 19 at 3:38AM EDT

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC