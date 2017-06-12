Gas prices in CT fall 4 cents per gallon

Average retail gasoline prices in Connecticut have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,540 gas outlets in Connecticut. This compares with the national average that has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

