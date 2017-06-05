Fountains, Faucets at 2 Waterbury Schools Shut Down
Fountains and faucets in two different Waterbury schools were shut down Wednesday after lead test results came back at levels higher than the federally allowed limit. While the city is testing water systems in every school, three faucets at Wendell Cross Elementary School were over the limit and two fountains at Walsh Elementary were over the federally regulated limit of lead allowed in drinking water.
