Fire burns through Tuttle house roof
A cupola on the north side of the roof of the historic Tuttle house, the former Board of Education offices at 380 Church St., caught fire shortly after 12 p.m., Naugatuck Fire Chief Ellen Murray said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, she said there was very heavy smoke coming from the roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.
