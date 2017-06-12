Connecticut Receives Federal Grant to...

Connecticut Receives Federal Grant to Fight Opioid Crisis

Governor Dannel Malloy and members of Connecticut's congressional delegation announced Monday that the state is receiving a $3.1 million federal grant to expand efforts combating the prescription opioid crisis. Funds from this grant will be used particularly to help provide youth and their families with access to long-term substance use treatment that focuses on recovery.

