Bridgeport Kidnapping Case Of Parole Officer, Boyfriend Moves To New Court

The case involving a state parole officer and her boyfriend who were charged with kidnapping a 1-year-old boy has been transferred to a court in Waterbury, according to the Connecticut Post. Gladys Marquez, 51, the parole officer, was charged with home invasion and second-degree kidnapping, and her boyfriend, Edgardo Soberal, 52, a retired parole officer, was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and second-degree kidnapping.

