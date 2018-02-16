Beatles Tribute Show RAIN to Arrive at the Palace Theater This Winter

Join RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles as they Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the release of The Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album! The Celebration Begins the week of February 4th, as the band travels across the country, making one of its initial stops at the Palace Theater in Waterbury on February 16, 2018.

