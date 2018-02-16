Beatles Tribute Show RAIN to Arrive a...

Beatles Tribute Show RAIN to Arrive at the Palace Theater This Winter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Join RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles as they Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the release of The Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album! The Celebration Begins the week of February 4th, as the band travels across the country, making one of its initial stops at the Palace Theater in Waterbury on February 16, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury May 16 VictorOrians 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) May 14 dranfordguyct 74
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr '17 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC