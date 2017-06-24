Astronaut Rick Mastracchio departs NASA
"Rick is a classmate and a friend and he has done great work for NASA, both in space and on the ground," said Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester, who was selected as an astronaut in the same class as Mastracchio. "His breadth of experience over three decades in human spaceflight will serve him well as he moves on to his next endeavor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places in Waterbury where one can send and rece...
|Mon
|Curiouspath101
|1
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Jun 19
|LoveItAll
|75
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May '17
|lifeisshort
|72
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr '17
|yidfellas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC