Ansonia Riverwalk gets $1.7 million grant for transportation...

The money is earmarked for sidewalks and bike paths connecting West Main Street to the river's edge, two of the eight sections of the Riverwalk loop, around the Naugatuck River between Bridge street and Division streets. The current plan also lays out the construction of a mini-lighthouse that Mayor David Cassetti said "will serve as the beacon of the Valley and a source of pride for Ansonia residents," in a statement.

