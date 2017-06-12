A driver plows into geese in Waterbury
By the time many people woke up, pictures on social media posts already got people boiling. They showed feathers all over the road - that's what was left of a scene from early Sunday morning when a car plowed into 20 geese on a road next to Lakewood Park - where many Canada geese roam and swim in the water.
