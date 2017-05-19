Wolcott police arrest a man after impersonating as a Fed-Ex employee
According to police, Wolcott police arrested 41-year-old Alexander Perez of Waterbury, after he was stopped by Waterbury police for a Motor Vehicle violation. They say Perez had an active warrant for his arrest by the Wolcott Police Department.
