Watertown police arrest suspect with 1,200 bags of heroin in car

Friday May 12 Read more: News12.com

Police in Watertown have arrested a man and seized 1,200 bags of heroin from his car, thanks to a warrant. Jonathan Oakley, 34, was arrested after police raided his apartment Tuesday in Waterbury and found pot.

