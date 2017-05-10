Watertown police arrest suspect with 1,200 bags of heroin in car
Police in Watertown have arrested a man and seized 1,200 bags of heroin from his car, thanks to a warrant. Jonathan Oakley, 34, was arrested after police raided his apartment Tuesday in Waterbury and found pot.
