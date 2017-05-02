Waterbury Student Tests Negative for Bacterial Meningitis

There was a huge sigh of relief at the Enlightenment School in Waterbury today, as test results from the State Department of Health came back negative for a student who was tested for bacterial meningitis - a disease that is very serious and can be deadly. Meningitis spreads through close contact like sneezing, coughing and kissing or sharing drinking and eating utensils or living in close quarters.

