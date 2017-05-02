Waterbury Student Tests Negative for Bacterial Meningitis
There was a huge sigh of relief at the Enlightenment School in Waterbury today, as test results from the State Department of Health came back negative for a student who was tested for bacterial meningitis - a disease that is very serious and can be deadly. Meningitis spreads through close contact like sneezing, coughing and kissing or sharing drinking and eating utensils or living in close quarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|2 hr
|payme
|71
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Apr 26
|LoveItAll
|73
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr 6
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC