Titcomb's Bookshop Announces Annual Literature Award

As Sandwich High School prepares to celebrate its three-letter athletes and top 20 scholars in anticipation of Senior Awards Night, a local business is shining a spotlight on a student who has a passion for literature. For the first time ever, Titcomb's Bookshop will award the Ralph and Nancy Titcomb Prize in Literature in honor of the couple who started the family business 50 years ago.
