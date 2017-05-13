Services Set For Katherine Berman, wi...

Services Set For Katherine Berman, wife of ESPN's Chris Berman

Sunday May 14 Read more: The Hartford Courant

With her husband, ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman , semi-retired, Katherine Berman looked forward to spending more time with him and their friends. The family is inviting relatives and friends to a memorial service on Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall School, 333 Christian St. in Wallingford, according to her obituary.

