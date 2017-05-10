Road work to detour traffic off I-84 next week
If you travel I-84 - through the Waterbury area - late at night or early in the morning, you're going to be detoured off the highway onto local streets in the Brass City next week. It's in the area where that massive $330 million highway project is widening the highway, blasting rock, building new bridges and exit/entrance ramps.
