Report: Wife of ESPN icon killed in Connecticut crash
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Woodbury on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 near the intersection of Sherman Hill and Tuttle roads. The victims were identified as Edward Bertulis, 87, of Waterbury, and Katherine Ann Berman, 67, of Cheshire.
