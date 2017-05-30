Raffle tickets on sale for duck race
Raffle tickets are now on sale throughout the Greater Waterbury region for the Naugatuck Chamber of Commerce's 12th annual Duck Day and Race. Sales of raffle tickets help raise funds for area nonprofit organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury
|May 16
|VictorOrians
|1
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|May 14
|dranfordguyct
|74
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 14
|lifeisshort
|72
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr '17
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC