Prospect man succumbs to injuries from accident

Monday May 22

Jeffrey and Susan Desiderio of Prospect were on a motorcycle at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday when they were involved in an accident with a car, driven by Christina Parrott-McCarty of Southington, on Highland Avenue in Cheshire at the intersection with Interstate 691, Cheshire police said. The Desiderios were taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

