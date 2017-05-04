Popular toy store closing marks end of an era in Waterbury area
Gepetto's Toys is closing soon and it's tugging on the heartstrings of many people in the Connecticut Valley. The Waterbury-area toy store has meant more than just fun and games for many customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
