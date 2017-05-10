Police recover over 1,200 bags of Heroin in drug bust
On May 9th the Watertown and Waterbury Police departments conducted a drug bust that resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Jonathan Oakley on multiple drug related charges. Detectives had been monitoring Oakley, who had an arrest warrant dating back to December 2016.
