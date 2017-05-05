Police: 31-year-old man arrested after leaving fatal hit-and-run scene in Waterbury

A 31-year-old man is facing felony evading charges after fleeing an accident where a man died on Thursday night. Police say on Thursday around 8:39 p.m., 47-year-old Alton Staton of Waterbury was crossing Cooke Street near Gordon Street when he was hit in the northbound lane by a black Acura being driven by 31-year-old Leroy Rhoden.

