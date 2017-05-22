Never too old for a degree
More than six decades after she originally thought about going to college, Charlotte Butler donned a black cap and gown and received her associate's degree. Butler, an 84-year-old Naugatuck resident, was one of 1,248 students to graduate from Post University in Waterbury on Saturday.
