Industrial park nears capacity

With new businesses recently closing on a few vacant properties and others nearing a deal, the Naugatuck Industrial Park is approaching capacity. When two longtime business owners recently retired and another moved to Waterbury, Pugliese said they left a big hole to fill, not only in their vacant buildings, but as active members of the local Chamber of Commerce and numerous charitable organizations.

