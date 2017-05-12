I-84 to be closed in Waterbury overnight next week
The Department of Transportation says that I-84 eastbound and westbound will be closed nightly and detoured at Exit 25. The closure will start on Sunday, May 14th and will continue until Thursday night, May 18th. The highway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each of those nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Sun
|dranfordguyct
|74
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|72
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr '17
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC