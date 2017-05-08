High School Suspends 156 Students All In One Day - All For...
Wilby High School in Waterbury, Connecticut suspended 156 students on April 21st for violations of their dress code policy. First, off that seems extreme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|May 4
|payme
|71
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Apr 26
|LoveItAll
|73
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr '17
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC