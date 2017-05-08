Dress code crackdown suspends 150 students, brings criticism
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Allyanna Jones stands outside Wilby High School in Waterbury, Conn. The 16-year-old junior was among more than 150 students suspended for dress code violations on April 21. The crackdown has brought attention to high suspension rates in the district.
