DOT Says Bristol Rail Tracks A No Go For Commuter Service
The railroad tracks through Bristol are a valuable part of the state's freight rail network, but restoring passenger service on the route isn't feasible, the state transportation department concluded in a new report. Bringing the line up to modern safety standards for passenger service, building stations and installing signals could cost $530 million, the DOT said after a multi-year study.
