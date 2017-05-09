DOT Says Bristol Rail Tracks A No Go ...

DOT Says Bristol Rail Tracks A No Go For Commuter Service

1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The railroad tracks through Bristol are a valuable part of the state's freight rail network, but restoring passenger service on the route isn't feasible, the state transportation department concluded in a new report. Bringing the line up to modern safety standards for passenger service, building stations and installing signals could cost $530 million, the DOT said after a multi-year study.

Read more at The Hartford Courant.

