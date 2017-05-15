Connecticut high court upholds Breton murder conviction

Breton was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of capital felony for beating and stabbing to death his 38-year-old ex-wife, JoAnn Breton, and their 16-year-old son, Robert Breton Jr., in December 1987 in Waterbury. Breton's attorneys argued that during his trial the defense failed to bring up mitigating evidence that Breton suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was high on methamphetamine at the time of the killings.

