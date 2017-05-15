Connecticut high court upholds Breton...

Connecticut high court upholds Breton murder conviction

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: WTNH

Breton was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of capital felony for beating and stabbing to death his 38-year-old ex-wife, JoAnn Breton, and their 16-year-old son, Robert Breton Jr., in December 1987 in Waterbury. Breton's attorneys argued that during his trial the defense failed to bring up mitigating evidence that Breton suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was high on methamphetamine at the time of the killings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Waterbury Tue VictorOrians 1
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) May 14 dranfordguyct 74
News "Open carry" bill shot down May 14 lifeisshort 72
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr '17 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New Haven County was issued at May 17 at 10:27PM EDT

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,150 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC