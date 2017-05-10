Both drivers die in two-car crash in Woodbury
Police have identified the victims as 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, and 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury. According to police, the incident happened on Sherman Hill Road just after 2 p.m. Both cars were driving east in the direction toward Tuttle Road, when Berman's Lexus rear ended Bertulis' Ford Escape.
