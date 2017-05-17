4 Firefighters Injured While Battling Fire in Waterbury, Connecticut
Four firefighters were injured in a fire that destroyed four three-story multi-family homes in a Waterbury neighborhood on Wednesday night and crews remain at the scene Thursday morning to tend to hotspots.
