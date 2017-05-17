4 Firefighters Injured While Battling Fire in Waterbury, Conn.
Four firefighters are injured and four three-story multi-family homes are a total loss after the houses were set ablaze in a Waterbury neighborhood on Wednesday night. Flames tore through home after home on Lounsbury Street as Waterbury firefighters and crews from surrounding towns poured thousands of gallons of water on the structures.
