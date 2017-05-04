2nd person busted in Milford motel ar...

2nd person busted in Milford motel armed robbery

Another person has been arrested the armed robbery of a man staying at Motel 6 on April 12, 2017 in Milford. On Thursday, May 4, 2017, Milford police took into custody took Abimnel Mangual, 37, of Bronson Street in Waterbury, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, home invasion, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and first-degree larceny.

