Wolcott Police arrest Waterbury man suspected of car burglaries
On April 25th, Wolcott Police arrested Scott Tenney of Waterbury, who was a suspect of several car burglaries in the Sunrise Road area of Wolcott. Tenney faces several charges including four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Larceny in the 6th Degree.
