Waterbury store employee pleads guilty to food stamp fraud
An employee at a store in Waterbury has pled guilty to charges of food stamp fraud for allowing customers to redeem their benefits for cash and items such as bongs and hookahs. Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Tahir Shahzad of Harrison, New York, waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty in Hartford to one count of unlawful use of food stamp benefits and one count of conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|REDSEXY
|71
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Apr 17
|payme
|41
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr 6
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC