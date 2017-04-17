Waterbury store employee pleads guilty to food stamp fraud

An employee at a store in Waterbury has pled guilty to charges of food stamp fraud for allowing customers to redeem their benefits for cash and items such as bongs and hookahs. Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Tahir Shahzad of Harrison, New York, waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty in Hartford to one count of unlawful use of food stamp benefits and one count of conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.