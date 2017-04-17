Waterbury store employee pleads guilt...

Waterbury store employee pleads guilty to food stamp fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: WTNH

An employee at a store in Waterbury has pled guilty to charges of food stamp fraud for allowing customers to redeem their benefits for cash and items such as bongs and hookahs. Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Tahir Shahzad of Harrison, New York, waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty in Hartford to one count of unlawful use of food stamp benefits and one count of conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) 10 hr REDSEXY 71
News "Open carry" bill shot down Apr 17 payme 41
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr 8 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr 8 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr 6 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
News Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10) Mar '17 Balex7373 10
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC