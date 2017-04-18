Trump among notable commencement speakers in Connecticut

Dr. Peter Jacoby, chairman of emergency medicine at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, president of the Franklin Medical Group Dr. Peter Jacoby, chairman of emergency medicine at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, president of the Franklin Medical Group From Will Ferrell to Mike Pence, a host of big names will be speaking at college commencement ceremonies this year. President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on May 17, and Hillary Clinton biographer Gail Sheehy will speak at Goodwin College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.