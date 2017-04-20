Tickets on Sale in May for the Phantom of the Opera at Palace Theater

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale May 15 at 10:00am for the premiere Waterbury engagement at the Palace Theater. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

