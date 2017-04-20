Tickets on Sale in May for the Phantom of the Opera at Palace Theater
Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale May 15 at 10:00am for the premiere Waterbury engagement at the Palace Theater. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|4 hr
|LoveItAll
|72
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Apr 17
|payme
|41
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr 6
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC