Tickets on Sale in May for the Phanto...

Tickets on Sale in May for the Phantom of the Opera at Palace Theater

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale May 15 at 10:00am for the premiere Waterbury engagement at the Palace Theater. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14) 4 hr LoveItAll 72
News "Open carry" bill shot down Apr 17 payme 41
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Apr 8 America Gentleman... 3
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr 8 War Monger 2
News Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme Apr 6 yidfellas 1
News Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12) Mar '17 Mike the mechanic 14
News Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10) Mar '17 Balex7373 10
See all Waterbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterbury Forum Now

Waterbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waterbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC