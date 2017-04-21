Police looking for driver that struck two pedestrians in Waterbury
Waterbury Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians as they were standing on a sidewalk Friday morning. Police say the vehicle, a Jaguar, appeared to be driving erratically as it was traveling east on West Main Street in the downtown district near Leavenworth Street when it struck the pedestrians at 8:08 a.m. According to police, the investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle lost control and jumped the curb hitting a 41-year-old woman and 22-yea- old man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|Apr 21
|LoveItAll
|72
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Apr 17
|payme
|41
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr 6
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC