Police looking for driver that struck two pedestrians in Waterbury

Waterbury Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians as they were standing on a sidewalk Friday morning. Police say the vehicle, a Jaguar, appeared to be driving erratically as it was traveling east on West Main Street in the downtown district near Leavenworth Street when it struck the pedestrians at 8:08 a.m. According to police, the investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle lost control and jumped the curb hitting a 41-year-old woman and 22-yea- old man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.