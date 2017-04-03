Police charge Waterbury man in drug bust
Naugatuck police executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of 23-year-old Isaiah Colon, who lives in the Northwood Apartments at 140 Northridge Drive in Waterbury. Police seized 460 "folds" of heroin totaling 134 grams, 1.3 grams of crack cocaine, $9,165 in cash, five cell phones, a digital scale and packaging materials, according to police and court documents.
