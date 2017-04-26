Palace Theater Announces Exclusive April Tour

The Palace Theater's popular monthly tour is Friday, April 28 from 11a.m. to 12:30p.m. The tour program gives the public an opportunity to journey through 95 years of the theater's rich history and get a peek behind the scenes. Admission is $5.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org , by phone at 203-346-2000 , or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St. in Waterbury.

