Naugatuck police blotter
Zachary Lance, 22, of 253 Cherry St., Naugatuck, was charged April 17 with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy at first-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy at second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy at third-degree criminal mischief. Police reported on April 17 at approximately 7:49 p.m. Lance was arrested on an active arrest warrant.
