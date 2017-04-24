Naugatuck police blotter

Zachary Lance, 22, of 253 Cherry St., Naugatuck, was charged April 17 with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy at first-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy at second-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy at third-degree criminal mischief. Police reported on April 17 at approximately 7:49 p.m. Lance was arrested on an active arrest warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.