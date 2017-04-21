Medicaid, ACA Uncertainty Threaten Success Of Ex-Offenders' Health Care Programs
Since 2011, Connecticut has issued more than 39,000 new Medicaid cards to prisoners returning to communities, connecting them to health care services with the goal of keeping them healthy and out of prison. This initiative, which gives ex-offenders the opportunity to see a primary care physician on a regular basis and access critical mental health and drug-abuse treatment programs, exists because of the Affordable Care Act , and Medicaid pays most of the costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|9 hr
|LoveItAll
|72
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Apr 17
|payme
|41
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 8
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
|Apr 6
|yidfellas
|1
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Balex7373
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC