Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme
There are 1 comment on the News Times story from Wednesday Apr 5, titled Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme. In it, News Times reports that:
Until his 31 credit cards were "busted out" in January 2013, Janzaybe Khan, of Waterbury, was living the good life in an illegal $165,000 spending spree. Federal officials say the 28-year-old Khan used the cards to spend more than $59,000 gift cards, precious metals and cash advances.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
|
#1 Thursday
The AIPAC kosher nostra fifth column of Daniel Pantaleo , jack PCB Welch , thane rosenbaum , baruch goldstein and mohel mitchell mann demand more US blood and treasure for Jared Kushner's ziotard spoofcards ..........SPECHLER v. TOBIN.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Waterbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|War Monger
|2
|Review: Video Temptations (Apr '14)
|17 hr
|LoveItAll
|67
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Kathleen Pyles Calls African-American Student B... (Jun '12)
|Mar 19
|Mike the mechanic
|14
|Bond set at $2.5 million in Southbury murder (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Balex7373
|10
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar 9
|Michael Lenihan
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Waterbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC