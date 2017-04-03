Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $16...

Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme

There are 1 comment on the News Times story from Wednesday Apr 5, titled Feds: Man used 31 credit cards in $165,000 scheme. In it, News Times reports that:

Until his 31 credit cards were "busted out" in January 2013, Janzaybe Khan, of Waterbury, was living the good life in an illegal $165,000 spending spree. Federal officials say the 28-year-old Khan used the cards to spend more than $59,000 gift cards, precious metals and cash advances.

yidfellas

Bradenton, FL

#1 Thursday
The AIPAC kosher nostra fifth column of Daniel Pantaleo , jack PCB Welch , thane rosenbaum , baruch goldstein and mohel mitchell mann demand more US blood and treasure for Jared Kushner's ziotard spoofcards ..........SPECHLER v. TOBIN.
